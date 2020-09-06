Jennings Waldvogel

Jennings Quinn Waldvogel was born to Adam and Melissa Waldvogel of Little Falls, July 14, 2020 at 8:06 am at Essentia Health, Brainerd. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 21 inches. He was welcomed home by big brothers, Cooper and Adler. Grandparents are Paul and Mellie Aune, Elk River and Bruce and Nancy Waldvogel, Little Falls. Great Grandmother is Dorothy Waldvogel, Little Falls.
