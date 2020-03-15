Jaxen Thomas Schneider was born to Randall and Tiffany Schneider of Little Falls, March 4, 2020 at 10:06am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Thomas and Charlotte Schneider of Little Falls, Troy and Pam Smith of Bethel, and Kim Sitko of Elk River.

Load comments