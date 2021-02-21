Jasper Schmidt

Jasper Conrad Warren Schmidt was born to Allie and Angie Schmidt of San Diego, January 31, 2021 at 6:50 a.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. Grandmother is Dana Johnson of Royalton and great-grandparents are Warren and Yvonne Johnson of Motley.
