Janie Elizabeth Heglund was born to Lacy and Adam Heglund of Little Falls October 15, 2020 at 5:07am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19.75 inches. Grandparents are Dan and Cheryl Tripett, Little Falls; Eric and Laura Heglund, Ironton; and Chad and Teresa Kleinschmidt, Little Falls. Great Grandparents are Ken Zylka, Little Falls, Mae Heglund, Crosby; and Jim & Rosie Blakesley, Aitkin.
