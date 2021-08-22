Jacob Poepping

Jacob Tyler Poepping, the son of Tom and Stacie Poepping of Pierz, was born Aug. 17, 2021, at 2:40 p.m. at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. Grandparents are Dave and Tammy Saehr of Pierz; Teresa “Terry” and Mike Lehrke of Little Falls; and John Poepping of Little Falls. Great-grandparents are the late Donald and Delores Saehr of Pierz, the late Henry and Jeanette Schulte of Pierz, Evelyn Dahmen of Pierz and Ray and MaryAnn Poepping of Pierz.

