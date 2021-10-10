Jack Edward Biermaier was born to Kayla and Troy Biermaier of Cushing on October 5, 2021, at 4:54pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN. He weighed 8 pounds and 9.5 ounces and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are Duane and Pam Biermaier, and James and Bobbie Scherping. Great Grandparents are Jack and Doris Biemaier; Darlis Hamilton. Bob and Sue Kasper; and Dallas and Caroline Pillen.
