Harper Ann Ginter

Harper Ann Ginter was born to Emily and Travis Ginter of Sobieski on November 17, 2020, at 10:46 p.m. at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19-1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Rick and Robin Gaffke of Randall MN, Raymond Ginter of Sobieski MN, and the late Sandra Ginter of Sobieski.

