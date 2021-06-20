Hailey Ann Mendez was born to Misty Skaggs and Jason Mendez on May 12, 2021, at 7:52 pm, in St. Cloud, MN. She weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 18 inches long. Grandparents are Betty and Gary Lane of St. Cloud, and Barbara Collier of Little Falls.

