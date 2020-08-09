Grayson Lawrence Gordon was born to Nicole and Joseph Gordon of Avon, August 4, 2020 at 9:07am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20.5 inches. Grandparents are Pat and Cathy Gordon of Apple Valley, and Dennis Stanoch and Ardis Davidson, Holdingford. Great Grandparents are Al and Eileen Stanoch, Holdingford.

