Gavin Christopher Bell was born to Libby and Grant Bell of Cold Spring, MN, on May 12, 2021, at 4:54 pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 inches long. Grandparents Paul and Tracy Marcus; and Steve and Julie Bell, all of Little Falls. Great Grandparents are Adrian and Dorothy Kilian of Geneva, MN; Tom Bell, Cold Spring, MN; and Marlene Thielman of Little Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.