Gavin Christopher Bell was born to Libby and Grant Bell of Cold Spring, MN, on May 12, 2021, at 4:54 pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 inches long. Grandparents Paul and Tracy Marcus; and Steve and Julie Bell, all of Little Falls. Great Grandparents are Adrian and Dorothy Kilian of Geneva, MN; Tom Bell, Cold Spring, MN; and Marlene Thielman of Little Falls.

