Gabriella Rose Umlauf was born to Paige VanScoik and Michael Umlauf of Little Falls, June 22, 2021, at 7:59 a.m. at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long. Grandparents are Lynne VanScoik; Edward and Megan VanScoik; Jorge and Judy Espino; and Tyrone and Lynn Umlauf, all of Little Falls. Great-grandparents are Shirley VanScoik; Audrey and the late Raymond Anderson; Joyce and the late Paul Waldvogel, all of Little Falls, and the late James Umlauf and the late Vida Jokala.
