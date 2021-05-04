John and Jayme Fuchs of Long Prairie announce the birth of their son, Beau Daniel, Friday, April 30, 2021, at Lakewood Hospital in Staples. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Beau has two sisters, Brielle (7) and Bella (21 months), and a brother, Brody (5). Grandparents are Leon and Jackie Fuchs of Grey Eagle and Dan and Joni Primus of Swanville. Great-grandparents are Ralph and Sharron Nistler of St. Augusta.
