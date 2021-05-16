Everly Edna Hemminger was born to Katie and Nicholas Hemminger of Little Falls on May 7, 2021, at 12:20 pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces and was 22 inches long. Grandparents are Roy and Bonnie Boser, Lastrup; and Mike and Mary Hemminger, South Haven. Great Grandparents are Vern and Alberta, Clear Lake.

