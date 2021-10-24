Everly Rochelle Gadacz was born to Amy and Daniel Gadacz of Pierz on September 22, 2021, at 11:33am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 9 pounds, 8 ounces and was 23 inches long. Grandparents are Linda Hoffman, Little Rock; Kevin and Lee Ann Meehl of Morrill. Great Grandparents are Gerald and Lorraine Hoffman, Buckman, and Harlan (Bill) and Sylvia Meehl, Little Rock.

