Everett Donald Zarns was born to Tori and Mitchell Zarns of Little Falls on November 17, 2021, at 5:54pm, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds and was 21 inches. Grandparents are Darrell Dobis, Little Falls; Dori Olson, Little Falls; Jennifer Cluka, Hillman; and Troy and Jill Zarns, Swanville. Great Grandparents are Martha and Richard Nelson, Pierz; Carol and Donald Zarns, Swanville; Sharon and the late Patrick Dobis, Little Falls; and Margie and John Olson, Upsala.

