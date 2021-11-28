Everett Donald Zarns was born to Tori and Mitchell Zarns of Little Falls on November 17, 2021, at 5:54pm, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds and was 21 inches. Grandparents are Darrell Dobis, Little Falls; Dori Olson, Little Falls; Jennifer Cluka, Hillman; and Troy and Jill Zarns, Swanville. Great Grandparents are Martha and Richard Nelson, Pierz; Carol and Donald Zarns, Swanville; Sharon and the late Patrick Dobis, Little Falls; and Margie and John Olson, Upsala.
E-Editions
Online Poll
How much do you plan to spend on Christmas?
You voted:
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Morrison County Record News
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.