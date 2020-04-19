Everett Mark Welle was born to Nicole and Kyle Welle of Pierz, March 19, 2020, at 1:21pm. at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20.25 inches long. Grandparents are Mark and Denise Nierenhausen of Cold Spring and Dennis and Linda Welle of Pierz. Great grandparents are Cathy Schmidt of Collegeville and Nancy Nierenhausen of Cold Spring.
