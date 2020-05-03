Emma Rita Kummet was born to Brittany and Zach Kummet of Pierz, April 22, 2020, at 7:09 pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20.5” long. Grandparents are Tom and Julie Kummet of Pierz and Marv and Rita Trettle of Little Falls. Great Grandparents are Neddie Leidenfrost, Buckman; Ester Gapinski, Gilman; and Lawrence Trettel, Bowlus.

Load comments