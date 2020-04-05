Emma DeWitt

Emma Rae DeWitt was born to Stephanie Meister and Micheal DeWitt of Little Falls, March 17, 2020, at 8:17 am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 9 inches long. Grandparents are Sue Olesch and Jeff Conrad of Little Falls; Anthony Maistek, Moose Lake; Dallas and Eric DeWitt, Sebeka; Christy Schilling, Little Falls. Great grandparents are Shiela Perrault and Linda and Charles Olesch all of Little Falls; Denise and Ken Schilling, Plato; Sharon and Nick Schneide, Little Falls; Yvonne and Joe Holthaus, Baxter; Rick Czech, Fairbanks AL; Mary and Mike DeWitt, Walker.

