Emily Gasperlin

Emily Jeran Gasperlin was born to David and Sarah Gasperlin of Little Falls on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:02 pm at St. Cloud Hospital. Emily weighed 2 pounds 11.7 ounces and was 15 inches long. She is doing great. proud grandparents are Rogr and Carrie Gasperlin of Cushing and Dianne Lindberg of Sartell.
