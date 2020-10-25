Emerson Jay Landowski was born to Amanda and Dexter Landowski of Hillman on October 16, 2020 at 10:27pm, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Grandparents are Ann and Timothy Landowski of Foreston, and Ann and Donald Hoheisel of Hillman.

Load comments