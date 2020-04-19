Emberly Aspen Tretter was born to Devon Tretter and Kayla Robbins of Little Falls, March 24, 2020 at 12:58 p.m. at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Sandra Robbins and Jaime Waldvogel, Roy and Jen Robbins, Dennis Tretter and Tracy Tretter, all of Little Falls. Great-grandparents are Carol Anderson of Little Falls and Grace and Cory Jyrkas of Cushing.

