Ellyana Amy Gadacz was born to Amy and Daniel Gadacz of Pierz on May 31, 2020, at 7:16pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She was 9 lbs, 1 oz and 20.5 inches long. Grandparents are Linda Hoffman, Little Rock; and Kevin and LeeAnn Gadacz, Morrill. Great Grandparents are Gerald and Lorraine Hoffman, Little Rock; and Harland and Sylvia Meehl, Little Rock.
E-Editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Houle's Feed Mill set for sale
- Authorities ID man who died during Andover standoff
- Li’l Farm Children’s Home closes its doors after 25 years of service
- Blaine Fourth of July fireworks show postponed
- Lakeville woman seriously injured in wrong-way crash on I-35W
- Creating a local buzz in Champlin
- Little Falls Police Department
- Lakeville siblings involved in fatal crash
- Bigfoot sighting in ... Genola?
- Minnesota State Fair food vendors finding parking lots near you
Images
Videos
Commented
- A complete failure of basic government (5)
- Robert William Andringa (4)
- West fails to acknowledge what happened to George Floyd, human being (3)
- Anoka County sheriff says Minneapolis must 'live with the consequences' if it disbands Police Department (2)
- West Words had it right, not wrong (2)
- Eben Frank Gillespie (2)
- Letter: Emmer is part of the problem (1)
- Anoka County 2020 primary races set (1)
- Brigitte "Bitti" W. Bendt (1)
- City of Monticello Highlights Local Efforts in Race Equity (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.