Ellyana Amy Gadacz was born to Amy and Daniel Gadacz of Pierz on May 31, 2020, at 7:16pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She was 9 lbs, 1 oz and 20.5 inches long. Grandparents are Linda Hoffman, Little Rock; and Kevin and LeeAnn Gadacz, Morrill. Great Grandparents are Gerald and Lorraine Hoffman, Little Rock; and Harland and Sylvia Meehl, Little Rock.

