Eli Michael Brausen was born to Michael and Ashley (Neudecker) Brausen of South Haven on January 8, 2021, at Buffalo Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19.25 inches long. Eli was welcomed home by big sisters Cora and Natalie. Grandparents are Woody and Helen Neudecker and Kenny and Kris Brausen of Little Falls. Great-grandparents are Theresa Burggraff and Nancy Brausen, also of Little Falls.
