Andrew and Mariah Doody Veilleux are happy to announce the birth of their son Colson Matthew Doody Veilleux. Colson was born on April 22, 2021 at Madigan Army Medical Center in Washington, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Grandparents are Wayne and Jacqueline Burns of Little Falls, MN, Scott and Jessica Doody of Gardiner, ME and Raymond Veilleux of Chelsea, ME. Great-grandmas are Beverly Williams of Spicer, MN, Elaine Lovejoy of Benton, ME and Loretta Doody of Woodland, ME, and great-great grandma is Gloria Lovejoy of Gardiner, ME.
