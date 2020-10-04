Dominic Terrance Froelich was born to Tracie and Justin Froelich, Pierz, September 28, 2020, at 3:40pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Terry and Karen Froelich, Pierz, and Gregg and Val Stangl, Pierz.

