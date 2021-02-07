Devyn Santala

Devyn Leigh Santala was born to Benjamin and Erin Santala of Little Falls, January 29, 2021 at 8:28 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds, .5 ounces and was 19” long. She was welcomed home by big brother, Talon. Grandparents are Chuck and Faye Santala and Steve and Julie Hanson, all of Little Falls. Great-grandparents are Bob and Dee Dalen of Moorhead and Audrey Hanson of Granite Falls.
