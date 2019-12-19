Cora Evangeline Crosby was born to Jim and Jolene Crosby of Randall, December 4, 2019 at 11:57 p.m. at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 21 inches long. Grandparents are James and the late Sharon Pasch of Little Falls and Bing and Pat Crosby of Randall.

Load comments