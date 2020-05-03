Camden Jerome Lange was born to Courtney and Sam Lange of Burtrum, April 25, 2020, at 6:07 am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 19.5 inches long. Grandparents are Dean and Donna Lange of Upsala, and Mark and Deb Sieben of Swanville. Great Grandparents are Ken and Marlene Lange of Upsala, Joann Gerads of St. Francis, and Don and Helen Sieben of Prior Lake. Great-Great Grandma is Leona Borg of Little Falls.

