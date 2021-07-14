Brynn Rita Waldoch was born to Anthony and Briana Waldoch of Little Falls, June 28, 2021 at 3:18 am. She weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 long. Proud siblings: Nolan, Liam, Coyer, Marin and Kole. Grandparents are Gerard and Colleen Waldoch of Little Falls and Duane and the late Barb Koss of Rice.

