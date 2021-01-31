Brody Ray Brodeson was born to Alan Jon, “AJ” Broderson and Ashley Ann Seelen of Little Falls,January 25, 2021, at 8:11am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 12.5 ounces, and was 20 inches long. Grandparents are Bonnie Schwartz, Al Broderson, Barb Reese, and Roger Seelen all of Little Falls. Great Grandparents are Bobie and Jon Broderson of Princeton, Willma and Dick Rotz, Princeton, Marylou and Warren Reese, Rice, and Helen and Francis Seelen, Little Falls.
