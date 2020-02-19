Brielle Bodle

Kate and Kyle Bodle joyfully announce the birth of their daughter, Brielle Lee Bodle, on January 26, 2020, at 3:51 a.m. at Lakewood Health in Staples, MN. Brielle weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. She was welcomed home by her big sister Ellie. Her paternal grandparents are Julie and the late Jay Bodle of Long Prairie. Her maternal grandparents are Scott and Becky Hillig of Long Prairie.
