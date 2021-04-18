Breckon Lee Ballou was born to Tiffany Cluever and Daniel Ballou of Randall on April 10, 2021, at 9:24am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 12.5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Grandparents are Doug Ballou and Pat Schmid of Randall; Lamonte and Amy Ramey of Perham; Chris and Katie Cloever of Randall; and Yolanda Ballou of Little Falls. Great Grandparents are Rudy Cluever of Brainerd and Terri Deming of Little Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.