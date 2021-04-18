Breckon Lee Ballou was born to Tiffany Cluever and Daniel Ballou of Randall on April 10, 2021, at 9:24am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 12.5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Grandparents are Doug Ballou and Pat Schmid of Randall; Lamonte and Amy Ramey of Perham; Chris and Katie Cloever of Randall; and Yolanda Ballou of Little Falls. Great Grandparents are Rudy Cluever of Brainerd and Terri Deming of Little Falls.

