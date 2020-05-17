Brea Rose Reed was born to Kari and James Reed of Little Falls, May 5, 2020, at 8:00 am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces and was 18-1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Cherri and Kenny Funk, Little Falls, Diana and Michael Reed, town, and Richard and Sharon Freudenrich, Little Falls. Great-Grandparents are Herbert and the late Mary Broschofsky, Pierz; the late Florence and Carl Freudenrich, Little Falls; Leona Funk, Pierz; Betty and the late Ed Eisenbraun, Bertha; and the late Ray and Rose Reed, Bertha.

Load comments