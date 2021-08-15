Brayden Chris Pfeffer was born to Michaela and Peter Pfeffer of Randall on August 9. 2021, at 2:31pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20.5” long. Grandparents are Margo and Mike Pixley, and Tom Pfeffer. Great Grandmother is Sandra Maxon.

