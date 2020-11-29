Brantlee James Lapos was born to Jami and Brandon Lapos of Little Falls on November 18, 2020. At 8:18am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Grandparents are Paul and Tracey Lapos, Little Falls; Dan and Crystal Scmidt, St. Paul; and Doug Patrick, St. Paul. Great Grandparents are Norman and Barb Blocle, Lastrup; and Sharon Trantanella, Eagan.
