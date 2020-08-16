Bennett Mikell Held was born to Kelsey and Dustin Held of Pierz, August 4, 2020 at 8:06am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces and was 19.5 inches. Grandparents are Karen and Mark Campbell, Lindstrom; and Marilyn and Clyde Gulden, Pierz.

