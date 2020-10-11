Asher John Brausen was born to Brianna Gerry and Michael Brausen on October 7, 2020, at 2:58am at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. He was 8 pounds, 9 ounces and 21-1/2 inches long. Grandparents are Hiedi and Marvin Brausen of Little Falls, and Holly Gerry and Donald Duscher, also of Little Falls. Great Grandparents are Arlene and Marvin Brausen, Little Falls, and Elsie Johnson of Cambridge.
