Anne Marie Neumann was born to Cassandra and Jerold Neumann of Rice on December 1, 2020, at 12:02pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 19.75 inches. Grandparents are Al & Marie Jabs of Brainerd; and Floyd Neumann and the late Sue Neumann of St. Cloud. Great Grandparents are Elmer Jabs, New Prague; and Luella Schuette, Becker.
