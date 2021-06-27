Amelia K. Scott was born to Tricia Sharon and Tyler Scott on June 16, 2021 at 12:41pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Grandparents are Paula Baas, Alexandria; Mike Scott, Wadena; Jessica Sharon, Little Falls; and Mike Sharon, Cushing. Great grandparents are Robert Baas, Alexandria; Greg and Barb Scott, Alexandria; Patricia Altrichter, Randall; and Annie Sharon, Randall
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.