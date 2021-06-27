Amelia K. Scott was born to Tricia Sharon and Tyler Scott on June 16, 2021 at 12:41pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 3.5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Grandparents are Paula Baas, Alexandria; Mike Scott, Wadena; Jessica Sharon, Little Falls; and Mike Sharon, Cushing. Great grandparents are Robert Baas, Alexandria; Greg and Barb Scott, Alexandria; Patricia Altrichter, Randall; and Annie Sharon, Randall

