Ainsley Beth Swanson was born to Beth and Matt Swanson of Burtrum on April 6, 2021 at 2:29pm at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20.25” long. Grandparents are Dan and Marla Swanson; and John & Bonnie Fruechte, all of Swanville. Great Grandparents are Carolyn Fruechte of Little Falls; and Eunice Kohner of Albany.
