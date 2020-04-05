Addison Marie Rothstein was born to Juliana and Nathan Rothstein of Pierz on March 25, 2020, at 11:59 am, at St. Gabriel’s Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 7ounces and was 21.25 inches long. Grandparents are Cathy and Denny Rothstein, Pierz; and Carol and Jim Vogl, Little Falls.

