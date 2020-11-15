Adam Joshua Van Heel was born to Hannah and Michael Van Heel of Swanville on November 5, 2020, at 10:51 am at St Gabriel’s Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20” long. Grandparents are Kirt & Tonya Olson, and David and Karen Van Heel, all of Swanville. Great Grandparents are the late Monica Van Heel, Ken and Betty Olson of Upsala, and Jim and Mary Lezer of Texas.
