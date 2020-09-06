Abby Hulinsky

Abby Elizabeth Hulinsky was born to Greg and Rochelle Hulinsky of Burtrum, MN on July 31, 2020 at 2:49 p.m. at CentraCare – Long Prairie. She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Grandparents are Shirley and David Hulinsky and Fred and Alicia Herzog.

