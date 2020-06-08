Betty Rakow

Congratulations Betty on your retirement after 51 years of serving seniors at Little Falls Health Services. You have been a great friend to many residents, families and co-workers and we will miss you dearly. Thank you for all the wonderful work you did and we wish you all the happiness and health in your retirement!
E-Editions
Most Popular Regional News
Articles
- Princeton woman, man charged in child pornography ring
- By far, Burnsville has county’s most COVID-19 cases
- Hundreds march in Forest Lake
- Eagan to keep a curfew tonight and tomorrow
- UPDATED: Peaceful protesters gather June 1 in Anoka
- Blaine imposes curfew through morning of June 3
- Minnetonka extends curfew through Wednesday amid unrest in the Twin Cities
- Isanti mother-to-be wins Ellen DeGeneres Show Mother’s Day contest grand prize
- Edina extends curfew through June 3
- Brooklyn Park publicly addresses killing of George Floyd for first time, extends curfew
Images
Videos
Commented
- Robert William Andringa (4)
- Christopher "Chris" Paul Lind (3)
- Letter: Fair election without vote by mail? (2)
- Deloris M. Bargfeld (2)
- Active COVID-19 cases in state plummet 20% since May 1 (2)
- Michael George Rowekamp (2)
- Sherri J. Champagne (Cowle) (2)
- Richard "Rick or Remo" Thomas Williams (2)
- John Francis Weber (1)
- Betty Lois Mealhouse (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.