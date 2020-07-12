Arnold H Duevel

Please join a vehicle parade in honor of Arnold Duevel, formerly of Royalton, in honor of his 102nd birthday. Saturday, August 1, 1:30 pm, Little Falls Care Center, 1200 First Ave NE, Little Falls.
