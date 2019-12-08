50th Anniversary

Gary and Darlene Wilcek will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday, December 22 with a 9:00 am Mass at St. Mary’s Church, Little Falls. A private dinner and reception will follow at Linden Hill hosted by their children and family. Gary and Darlene were married December 13, 1969 at Our Lady of Lourdes, Little Falls.
