Rueben and Madeline Hoheisel

The children of Rueben and Madeline Hoheisel happily announce their parents’ 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on July 20, 1970, in Buckman and they have been blessed with four children: Kevin and wife Jan Bouska of Hiawatha, Iowa; Tim and partner Angie Rotter of Sioux Falls, SD; Chris and wife Amy Pettersen of New Prague, and Patrick and wife Sara Peterson of Rochester. Rueben and Madeline attended Pierz Memorial High School and made their home in Buckman from 1970 to 1984. After high school, Madeline, the daughter of the late Edwin and Helen Cremers of Pierz, worked at the Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Pierz, which became the Old Bank Restaurant in 1974, until she married Rueben. Rueben’s parents, the late Joseph and Edna Hoheisel of Buckman, operated Hoheisel Hardware in Buckman from 1934 to 1970. Rueben and Madeline bought the business after they were married, and Joe and Edna retired. After an accident closed Hoheisel Hardware in Buckman in 1981, Rueben and Madeline became the owners of Hoheisel Hardware Hank in Onamia from 1983 until their retirement in 2000. They have made their home in Pierz since 2013 and they have two grandchildren and two step-grandchildren. Friends and well-wishers may send cards of congratulations to Rueben and Madeline Hoheisel at P.O. Box 264, Pierz, MN 56364.

