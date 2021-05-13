Roy and Bonnie Boser

Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary. Roy and Bonnie were married May 15, 1971 at St. Mary's Church in Little Falls. They will celebrate with their children Cheryl (Bob), Brenda (Steve), Karen (Cory), Brian (Denise), Katie (Nick) and Curtis along with their 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild at a later date. Congratulations Mom and Dad! You have been an inspiration to us all through your commitment and love of life, family and friends. We Love You!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.