Roy and Bonnie Boser

Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary. Roy and Bonnie were married May 15, 1971 at St. Mary's Church in Little Falls. They will celebrate with their children Cheryl (Bob), Brenda (Steve), Karen (Cory), Brian (Denise), Katie (Nick) and Curtis along with their 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild at a later date. Congratulations Mom and Dad! You have been an inspiration to us all through your commitment and love of life, family and friends. We Love You!

Recommended for you

Load comments