Rodney & Adeline Madson

60th Wedding Anniversary! Rodney and Adeline were married on June 6, 1960 in Elmdale, MN at the St. Edward’s Church. The children and their families would like to wish Mom and Dad a very Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary on June 6, 2020! May your day be filled with love and happiness!! With all of our love, Kim, Steve, Deanna and Punky

