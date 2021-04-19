Raymond and Florence Kurowski

It is not uncommon to have the power go out of a marriage after many, many years together but how about the power going out in the church just as the bride is about to walk up the aisle?? A church full of guests sitting in the dark and a church basement full of cold food and coffee was the start of Ray and Florence's wedding day that 2nd day of May, 1961. Ray and Florence (Maciej) made it through the rough start to their wedding day and here they are, 60 years later! They were married in St. Edward's Catholic church in Elmdale, MN and made Elmdale their home for the last 60 years where they raised two daughters. Congratulation Mom and Dad! Your love for each other has been an inspiration! We love you! Lori and Amy

